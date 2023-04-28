St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

East versus west in the Beverly Hills debate

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest version of the draft master plan proposes the western side of King Georges Road having greater maximum building heights than the eastern side of the road.
The latest version of the draft master plan proposes the western side of King Georges Road having greater maximum building heights than the eastern side of the road.

It was a case of east versus west in the debate on the latest draft Beverly Hills Master Plan at this week's meeting of Georges River Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.