East versus west in the Beverly Hills debate

It was a case of east versus west in the debate on the latest draft Beverly Hills Master Plan at this week's meeting of Georges River Council.
The latest version of the draft master plan proposes the western side of King Georges Road having greater maximum building heights than the eastern side of the road.
The originally exhibited plan had proposed similar height limits for both sides of King Georges Road.
The new plan proposes seven to eight storeys on the western side of King Georges Road but reduces the height limits by two storeys on the eastern side.
Spreaking at the April 24 council meeting, business owner Gavin Sharp called for the eastern side to be treated the same as the western side with regards to Floor Space Ratio (FSR) and height.
"The development controls in the original Master Plan allowed for development to occur on both sides of King Georges Road and provide a way forward for real change to occur," he said.
"Unfortunately, the proposed amended plan has changed that. The new result of the change for the eastern side is that the Floor Space Ratio has gone from 3.5:1 to 2.5:1; our two car parks essentially have been removed with a small amount of angled parking but the majority of it to be a plaza, and the building height reduced by two storeys.
"Essentially it means that redevelopment is not viable and will not occur.
"The reality is currently we have 2:1 FSR. There has been zero development. Why would we think that going to 2.5:1 would suddenly spark development. It won't happen.
"If you look at the western side there is 3.5:1. I truly don't understand why the eastern side has been so substantially disadvantaged over the western side.
"We propose the council adopt the plan on the proviso that the eastern side is treated the same as the western side with regards to FSR and height," he said.
"I can understand if some residents would be delighted if no development occurred but what about the business owners doing it tough?"
Ian Cady, a town planner speaking on behalf of the association of owners on the western side of King Georges Road said revitalisation is long overdue and this won't occur without significant incentive.
"If council cannot agree with the detailed issues on the eastern half of the site I will still urge it to proceed (with the latest version of the plan). If there are still concerns in the east, it will still commence the process on the western side of King Georges Road."
Dr Ben Balzar, a GP in Beverly Hills since 1988 said the town centre has been going backwards and much of the amenity has been lost for locals.
"The original Master Plan was a very wise plan to revitalise the whole town centre. Now I see it being cut down," he said.
"The proposed changes are insufficient to generate any real commercial interest and will just make a failed suburb that will be at best very slowly changed over more than a decade.
"Many local residents who have been against the project who live on the eastern side have been misinformed by someone that their properties were going to be compulsory acquired at their valuation, whereas most of them would have been in a position of receiving a life-changing increase in the value of their properties. Yet people who opposed the brilliant original Master Plan seem to have put that idea into their heads?"
Resident Brian Shaw had a totally different view to what had been said to the council.
"What we have neglected to say is that the main reason Beverly Hills shopping centre is failing is the State Government," Mr Shaw said.
"We have put a main road through the middle of the shopping centre which destroyed the businesses there. From the first plan that was done in 1980 the only thing we received was a lovely garden down the middle of the street, palm trees which gradually disappeared and really nothing else.
"The business owners who were there have had parking taken away from them. So where do the customers park?
"The people who live behind the western side have already been done over."
Mr Shaw said the lane would not be wide enough for trucks to access the western site for excavation.
"There will be a riot from people if the trucks go up the lane and end up coming into Hampden Street. We have had 20 years of that and we don't want any more," he said.
"We have had three plans that have not gone forward. The reasons they have not gone forward is that the property owners along King Georges Road and the State Government have decided it's not big enough - it's not enough money.
"I really think it's about time that people considered the suburb as a whole."
He added that no-one understood the plan until the now Premier Chris Minns called a public meeting for it to be discussed.
"If you go into west Beverly Hills you'll find no-one knows what's being proposed at the moment," he said.
The new draft version of Beverly Hills Town Centre Master Plan is endorsed, it will be placed on public exhibition for 60 days to allow the residents sufficient time to review the plan and provide their submissions.
