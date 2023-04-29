Weekly Wrap: Back again ... again!!!!!

Hello readers,
After yet another extended break, I have returned!
I wish I could say I have been living it up on some sun-drenched beach sipping exotic cocktails, but alas, it couldn't be further from the truth.
Unfortunately there are no waves nor waiters to be found in hospital ... just hard working staff doing their level best to get you up and out in better shape than that of which you arrived.
On that final point, I'd say, job done ... I'm certainly on the mend and (touch wood) feeling much better now, albeit with a couple of metal rods hanging out of my foot.
While in hospital I did have an operation and while I'll keep the gory particulars to myself, I feel compelled to share with you one of the more interesting aspects of the stay.
In for a stage one foot reconstruction, I was prepared to go under, when the anaesthetist suggested I consider a spinal block ... a slightly more hardcore version of an epidural, or so I was told.
Due to the location of the surgical site, it was deemed a safer and less invasive option to a general anaesthetic. The only catch ... I would remain awake during the three-and-a-half hour procedure.
Despite slight apprehension, I agreed.
What followed was perhaps one of the most surreal experiences of my life, starting just a few short minutes after the spinal injection took place.
"Raise your left leg for me," the anaesthetist said.
Nothing doing there ... not even a toe wiggle! It was absolutely freaky. Your brain is working overtime to muster some sort of twitch in the limb and it is futile.
Needless to say, the right leg (the one to undergo the surgery) was equally knocked out.
It is a little panic-inducing and leaves you feeling completely vulnerable.
With me prepped (deadened from the upper thigh down) the room started to fill with the surgical team ... a fleet of surgeons, nurses and a couple of onlookers who just seemed to be there for a squiz ... and then they raised a tarp just over the level of my eyes so I couldn't witness the carnage to come.
That was fine for the start of the operation, until someone raised the level of the bed on which I lay, which in turn lifted my eyes above the level of the tarp.
I won't describe what I saw, but let's just say it made me realise how cheesy and unrealistic the horror films I have always loved really are. It also made me rethink the application of several common power tools.
I'm pretty sure my widened eyes were noticed as the tarp was eventually put back in place!
My attention was also diverted to a delightful documentary on tropical fish playing on a big screen TV located just to my right.
While slightly harrowing, I would certainly opt for the spinal block again ... and will do so in a matter of months, when I return for the second and final stage of the reconstruction.
Movement returned to my legs in little more than 30 minutes after surgery and I was back in my room about 20 minutes after that .... not the slightest bit groggy, nor too emotionally scarred.
Modern medicine is truly amazing and being able to have the best of it applied in our times of need is a fact for which we should all be thankful.
And just like that 600 words have been chewed up .... sorry about that ... got a bit carried away.
Next week, I promise to stick to all things local.
As always, I would urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
It's great to be back!!!!!
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
