Monarchists will be able to enjoy a cuppa at Carss Cottage Museum to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
Kogarah Historical Society will host afternoon tea at the museum on Sunday, May 7, the day after the coronation.
The coronation will be broadcast by the ABC News live from London from 5pm AEST on Saturday, May 6.
"Carrs Cottage was built in 1865 so it had its foundations with people who were staunch monarchists," Kogarah Historical Society president, Gill Whan said.
"We are putting up a small display of all the kings of Australia from 1788, when it was King George III, through to Charles.
"Charles will be the tenth monarch of Australia and perhaps the last," she said.
"We have made it a little bit of an occasion. In our display is a souvenir program from the coronation of George the 6th and Elizabeth in 1937.
"We also have cards in memoriam of Queen Victoria who died in 1901.
"And we have lots of cups with the pictures of the various Monarchs."
Carss Cottage houses the Kogarah Historical Society's collection of historical artefacts and photographs detailing the history of the St George region.
Currently showing is the society's latest exhibition, The Immigrant Experience which highlights the rich blend of cultures that have made the St George region their home.
Carss Cottage is located at Carwar Avenue, Carss Park and is open Sunday 1pm to 4pm.
Kogarah Historical Society's next guest speaker is the historian, author, actor and folk singer, Warren Fahey who will be speaking about his new book, Dead and Buried - A curious history of Sydney's earliest burial grounds.
His book tells stories of the famous and infamous buried at The Old Burial Grounds in George Street, now the site of Sydney Town Hall, the Devonshire Street Sandhills Cemetery, now the Devonshire Street tunnel, and the grand Rookwood Necropolis.
Warren Fahey will be presenting his talk at the Kogarah School of Arts On Thursday, May 11 at 2pm. No bookings are required. Inquiries, phone Gill Whan, 0439 607 843.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
