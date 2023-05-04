St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Coronation celebratory cuppa at Carss Cottage

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 5 2023 - 8:30am
Kogarah Historical Society's Helen Gould (left) and Gill Whan are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Chris Lane
Monarchists will be able to enjoy a cuppa at Carss Cottage Museum to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

