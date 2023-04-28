St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
A Taekwondo milestone

Updated May 8 2023 - 4:26pm, first published April 29 2023 - 6:47am
The Australian Freestyle Taekwondo Academy was foundered in 1984 under Instructor, Master John Callegari (7th Degree Black Belt),Adam Taylor (right) has been teaching for 30 years. Picture John Veage
In February 5th Degree Black Belt holder Adam Taylor marked his 30th year of teaching Taekwondo in the Sutherland Shire.

