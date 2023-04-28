A Taekwondo milestone

In February 5th Degree Black Belt holder Adam Taylor marked his 30th year of teaching Taekwondo in the Sutherland Shire.
Adam is the Chief Instructor of the Australian Freestyle Taekwondo Academy and they celebrated this occasion with an open training session at their newly refurbished 'Dojang' at the PCYC Sutherland on April 29.
The Australian Freestyle Taekwondo Academy was foundered in 1984 under the vision and guidance of Instructor, Master John Callegari (7th Degree Black Belt), who joined in on this milestone with a special training session followed by a 2nd Degree Black Belt exam.
Adam Taylor was promoted to the position of Chief Instructor of the AFTA by Master Callegari in 2005.
The AFTA currently has five schools operating across Sydney in Sutherland, Caringbah, Bankstown, Riverwood and Quakers Hill.
At Sutherland PCYC they run Taekwondo classes on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday evenings and for the last 30 yrs AFTA have maintained a Taekwondo school in Caringbah, however Adam said he is very pleased to still be teaching Taekwondo at Caringbah Public School, the same venue where he taught his first class in January 1993.
Adam said he was extremely proud of what he had achieved with the AFTA and its students .
"During my 30 years teaching I am proud to have had over 200 of my students achieve their Black Belts.
"I have represented the AFTA in martial arts tournaments at a State and National Championship level, and have coached NSW and AFTA martial arts teams to gold medal success in local, state and national open martial arts tournaments, with student's achieving world rankings on the international tournament circuit.
"I also promote AFTA on the international stage, actively supporting and attending training and coaching seminars conducted by Grand Masters from Australia, Korea, the United States and Thailand, to further the AFTA's exposure and martial arts knowledge.
"As a 'freestyle' form of Taekwondo I am excited to be a part of such an innovative and progressive martial art, and it is humbling that our style is recognised and accredited through the Kukkiwon world Taekwondo governing body in Seoul, Korea."
Adam aims to further develop Taekwondo as a modern and effective form of self defence, whilst maintaining its traditional values and principles, it continues to evolve as a "freestyle" martial art, enabling its students to develop techniques that are not only effective under competition rules but also readily adaptable in realistic self defence applications..
Information: Facebook/ AFTASydney.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
