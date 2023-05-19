There has been coverage the last couple of weeks over the 6th IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) Report and debates in Canberra over the Safeguard Mechanism.
Now I know what you are thinking... what are those and why is this important for me, my family and my way of life in the Shire?
As Sutherland Shire Council's Environmental Citizen of the Year, United Nations Climate Change delegate and a keen Sharks fan, I thought I would break the Safeguard Mechanism down as it is the first piece of climate policy that has been passed through Parliament in over 10 years.
Imagine the Federal Government is the NRL, which wants to reduce the total amount clubs spend on player salaries - every club that spends over $100,000 per year, not just the NRL franchises. Salaries are combined into the total cap, which is gradually lowered 4.9 per cent each year.
The tool to do this is called the Safeguard Mechanism but, instead of player salaries, it is greenhouse gas emissions and instead of clubs it is the 215 most polluting companies in Australia.
Now you'd think something so controversial in the sporting world would have the clubs complaining, refusing to see this through. Protesting. Well.. this is where questions were asked as some of the largest polluters in Australia; Shell, Rio Tinto, Woodside Petroleum were in favour and supporting this to come through.
But why is that?
One of the major initial flaws with this Salary/Greenhouse Gas levy system was a major loophole. These clubs/companies could buy cheap offsets and actually see their total salary/emissions go up. There is no limit to how much they can offset. So instead of solving the problem of lowering emissions, these companies can keep polluting.. business as usual.
Debates raged on in Canberra and finally through the strong push of the cross-bench, notably the Teals, the Safeguard Mechanism was amended to remove this loophole and deliver the first piece of policy needed to slow down Australia's rising emissions.
What does it mean for our community? This leads to the deeply troubling report released late-March.
What we have endured in Australia, over half of the Great Barrier Reef corals gone since 1990, floods in Lismore last year, our unprecedented bushfires in 2020 or the catastrophic floods our Kiwi friends went through earlier in the year (recent insurance estimates say cost $1 billion) is at 1.1 degrees warming.
Current global "ambitious" policies have us on track to reach over 2 degrees warming by the end of the century. Life as we know it will not be the same for my children or grandchildren. And that terrifies me.
I think back to the storms we had last year and the enormous cost to replenish our beaches. I think back to not being able to play sport because of the smoke and air quality outside.
We can't accept this as the 'new normal'.
Yes we are lucky in the Shire that we aren't on the front line as other places in Australia but our way of life, what makes our Shire great is at risk. Not just right now but increasingly at risk for our future generations.
These are extra avoidable costs that my generation will continue to pay unless action is taken.
Kal Glanznig, Cronulla
