Personal trainers who operate small to medium size fitness groups are appealing to Sutherland Shire Council to reconsider a proposed huge increase in fees for the use of parks and other public open space.
The trainers say the new policy will force many groups to close, affecting the physical and mental wellbeing of thousands of residents.
At present, the council charges a flat rate of $265 a year for all fitness and sports training permits.
It is proposed to increase this to $450 a year for not-for-profit / charities, $1250 for commercial operators with groups of up to six and $4500 for those with groups of between seven and 18.
About 30 trainers, who operate in small parts of parks across the shire, have banded together to put their case.
Some of the small businesses have sessions every weekday, others have fewer, with numbers varying from day to day.
The trainers say many people prefer to exercise outdoors and socially, rather than in gyms, and their activities have little or no impact on parks they use.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan is lending support. "I am sympathetic to the small businesses, although not so much to the bigger guys, who I think need to pay more to help with the upkeep of the areas they use," she said.
Simone Hayes, who has been a trainer in the shire for 17 years and uses Gymea Bay Oval, said the higher fees flew in the face of the council's Community Strategic Plan, "which outlines the desire for communities to be healthy, socially connected, active and enjoy the area we love".
"That's exactly what my business promotes and supports, and it provides daily relief from the social and financial pressures we are all going through," she said.
"My clients are all local family people, who just like to exercise outdoors and socially, rather than at a gym.
"With the cost of living going through the roof and interest rates crippling families, it is hard to believe the council is increasing fees for a healthy, social outlet."
Gary Warner, who runs an over 50s group at 6am at Wanda each day, said, "The money I make pays for coffee, nothing else. I am just trying to do something for the community".
Grant Johnson's fitness group Renovating the Temple, at Engadine, "caters mainly for everyday mums and dads, from 30s up to 60s".
"We will have no choice but to pass on some of the extra fees and, in this economic climate, something like fitness will be considered non-essential spending so people will just drop out".
A Como personal trainer said the council should be considering the mental health benefits provided by such groups.
A council spokesman said a recent comprehensive review of the use of public open space by commercial sport and fitness trainers was on public exhibition, with feedback invited on the council website.
Independently, the council had also "conducted a review of fees charged to commercial operators using these spaces with a view to ensuring these fees better reflect the impact that such activities have on our community assets", he said.
"This review was conducted to ensure a consistent approach to the way council levies fees for the commercial use of other community assets."
The spokesman said fees would be tiered so as not to place undue financial impost on charity groups or small operators.
This proposed fee structure had been benchmarked against other metropolitan councils, and provided a more equitable way of ensuring those who used community assets for commercial gain made a meaningful contribution towards upkeep.
"Council is keenly focused on ensuring that we provide quality, well-maintained sports facilities and open spaces for the enjoyment of all members of our community, and these changes - if adopted - aim to ensure the highest impact commercial users also play their role."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
