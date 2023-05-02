St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council urged to rethink huge fee increases for small to medium size fitness groups using parks across shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Shire personal trainers have formed a group to press the council for a rethink of the policy. Picture by Chris Lane
Personal trainers who operate small to medium size fitness groups are appealing to Sutherland Shire Council to reconsider a proposed huge increase in fees for the use of parks and other public open space.

