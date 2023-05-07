St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health

Kirrawee GP welcomes Federal Government's move to better support doctors

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrawee Family Practice GP Christopher Timms has also written a book to support his fellow doctors in what he said was an exciting time in the industry. Picture by Chris Lane
Kirrawee Family Practice GP Christopher Timms has also written a book to support his fellow doctors in what he said was an exciting time in the industry. Picture by Chris Lane

When GP Christopher Timms isn't treating patients, he is busy uploading content to TikTok or penning his latest book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.