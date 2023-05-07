When GP Christopher Timms isn't treating patients, he is busy uploading content to TikTok or penning his latest book.
The author and doctor from Kirrawee Family Medical Practice has recently launched his latest book, Be An Awesome GP: 50 Challenges and Principles for the Modern Family Doctor.
He describes it as a lighthearted yet practical guide for family doctors looking to provide quality patient care, and outlines common obstacles faced by primary care physicians, and guidance on how to overcome them.
"Every second Friday I take off and do little project likes this. It's a short sharp read, takes about an hour," Dr Timms said. "I run a popular TikTok channel explaining what I stand for as a doctor, and to do that in a short video, was hard. I started writing down my principles, I found it was quite empowering. Although I can't control health care reform at the national level, I show up and provide care and reflect on how I do that, helps me do that better.
"The book delves into how GPs can best serve patients, serve themselves, working in a multidisciplinary team, old challenges and new challenges - like proliferation of social media and finding accurate information online. I talk about how to prevent burnout."
He also supports changes to improve Medicare and make medicine cheaper and easier to access. The Federal Government has committed $2.2 billion to strengthen Medicare, with a new funding program for GP clinics to work after-hours, designed to ease the pressure off hospital emergency departments.
It is also increasing the Workforce Incentive Program, which will enable general practice to grow existing multidisciplinary care teams within general practice, and enables GPs to deliver complex chronic disease care.
"The phrase recently used was the Medicare bulk-billing deserts of certain areas. There is a lot to be excited about in the recent announcement by the government," Dr Timms said. "The devil is always in the detail. The idea of increasing funding to better coordinate care for patients with the GP as a central member of the team is a very exciting thing to see."
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler recently announced the amount of medicine a pharmacy can dispense to a patient is to up to 60 days' worth for more than 320 medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Currently, patients are limited to a 28- or 30-day supply. The changes, which will come into effect on September 1, will save patients up to $180 a year on medications for chronic conditions including heart disease and hypertension.
"Two months' prescribing is a win for patients. They're facing increasing costs of living and the ability to get two months ' worth of medication instead of one at the same cost is very beneficial," Dr Timms said. "The idea that for certain medications they will be able to get a 12 month script from the doctor where appropriate, is also a big win."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
