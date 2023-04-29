The state government will donate $15,000 to the Chumpy Pullin Foundation, which supports youth mental health, following Blake Johnston's world record surf at Cronulla in support of the charity.
Premier Chris Minns is making the donation from the Premier's Discretionary Fund, helping Johnston's towards his target of more than $700,000.
Mr Minns and Sports Minister Steve Kamper were due to attend a media conference with Johnston at Cronulla on Sunday morning.
Johnston broke the world record for the world's longest surf session in March, surfing for 40 hours and 7 minutes at Cronulla and catching more than 700 waves.
The former professional surfer's goal was to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health initiatives and suicide prevention through the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.
The foundation advocates and supports mental health awareness in partnership with recognised Australian mental health organisations.
Mr Minns said, "Seeing Blake capture the attention and support of an entire nation was phenomenal - all to help our kids' mental health.
"Blake's feat last month was phenomenal, both physically and mentally.
"I don't mind going for a surf, but there is no way I could stay out there anywhere near as long as Blake did.
"I'm proud to be able to say a big thank you, on behalf of the people of New South Wales."
Mr Kamper said, "What Blake has done is nothing short of an amazing feat of physical endurance and willpower, but the awareness and funds he raised for mental health are just as significant.
"I hope Blake has now fully recovered from his world-recording breaking effort and look forward to seeing what incredible things he and the Chumpy Pullin foundation do next."
Johnston said, "My 40-hour surf might have ended but my mission to help with the mental health of our youth has only just begun.
"I'm stoked the Premier has gotten on board, pledging this donation and showing his commitment to the wellbeing of youth in our state.
"I have been blown away by all the support, from not only the thousands of people at the beach but the reach it had globally and now the attention of Premier of the state.
"I still can't believe that me going for a surf has attracted this much attention, ignited the conversations about youth mental health and inspired people to dig deep. Thank you for your support New South Wales."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
