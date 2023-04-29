St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
State government donates $15,000 to Chumpy Pullin Foundation following Blake Johnston's world record surf at Cronulla

Updated April 30 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
Blake Johnston at North Cronulla in March where he broke the world record for the longest surf session. Picture John Veage
The state government will donate $15,000 to the Chumpy Pullin Foundation, which supports youth mental health, following Blake Johnston's world record surf at Cronulla in support of the charity.

