Kogarah Bay Progress Association's centenary celebration

NSW Premier Chris Minns has acknowledged many achievements of the Kogarah Bay Progress Association as it celebrated 100 years of community service.
Addressing the gathering to celebrate the association's centenary last night Mr Minns reiterated his commitment to rebuilding the Carss Park pool.
Association members past and present, State MPs, councillors and community groups gathered in the Chairman's Club Lounge at Kogarah Jubilee Oval yesterday evening to celebrate.
They were welcomed by Kogarah Bay Progress Association president, Jeff Powys.
Guests included Mr Minns, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, Georges River mayor Nick Katris, Georges River Councillors, and representatives of the Kogarah RSL Sub-Branch, Kogarah Historical Society, Oatley Flora and Fauna, Save Carrs Park Pool, Save Glenlee and many others.
They were there to celebrate the association's many achievements for the St George community over the past 100 years, including establishing the building fund for the construction of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool, the dredging and draining of the tip of Kogarah Bay and the eventual formation of the Beverley Park Golf Course and the building of the causeway, now Ramsgate Road.
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association was established in 1921 but the pandemic delayed the official centenary celebrations .
Mr Minns praised the achievements and activism of the association's members over the past 100 years.
"One-hundred years is not an easy achievement to rack up and to consider it's been done on the back of volunteers is something special," he said.
"Kogarah Bay Progress Association's political activities have been around independents and far from being critical of that we recognise in Australia that partisanship doesn't extend to every part of civic life and good people getting involved is a good thing for the state - good people coming together not to make money or profit but to make the community great.
"As a community builds what you need is a counterbalancing that is prepared to stand up and fight for open space and appropriate development and the members of the Kogarah Bay Progress Association are prepared to fight for that.
"I cannot wait as the Premier of NSW to rebuild the Carss Park Pool. What a privilege it will be to cut that ribbon and take the first dive into that wonderful institution," Mr Minns said.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper added his congratulations and also praised the association's independence.
"What I've seen as a State Member is that the Association has been on the right side of the argument every time when it comes to community issues," Mr Kamper said.
"We want to celebrate you for another 100 years."
Mr Kamper also added his commitment to the Carss Park Pool.
"We will bring the pool back to the people of the St George area," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
