Everyone's favourite ogre is heading to Engadine Community Centre for Shrek the Musical.
Society's May production is based on the 2001 animation, and follows Shrek and Donkey on their adventure to save Princess Fiona from the fiery keep of the Dragon in an effort to reclaim Shrek's swamp.
"Like the film the musical has something for everyone to enjoy," director Michael Astill said.
"It's got all the great slap stick gags for the kids and the jokes for the adults. It stays true to the film's satire of fairytale characters and Disney, while also poking fun at Broadway hits like Wicked and Fiddler on the Roof."
The production's parody of musical theatre itself enables the production to have a wide range of musical and dance styles, a entertaining recipe for the audience.
"One of the things we loved about Shrek was its variety," President Sue Bunt said.
"But we knew we needed to have an exceptional choreographer to be able to execute the vast variety of dance styles in the show. Kristen's choreography is masterful in its nuance and allusion to an array of famous Broadway choreographers and moments."
The two-hour show also provides a powerful message for children. When Shrek was released it broke the mould of 'fairytale story' for children all over the world and finally created a happy ending that wasn't dependent on wealth and beauty, but rather being your best and true self.
The musical goes one step further than the movie and celebrates diversity, friendship.
"Through its story and characters, Shrek reminds us that we are our most beautiful when we are true to ourselves," Mr Astill said.
Chae Rogan as Shrek leads the cast, which features Daniel Wakeford as Donkey, Tanya Boyle as Fiona and Nelson Bowler as Lord Farquaad.
From May 19-28 at Engadine Community Centre.
Details online or call 1300 616 063.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.