I have visited the Camellia Gardens many times, but never again.
The gardens have been taken over by the (so called endangered) bats. Trees have been damaged, there is bat poo everywhere, the smell hits you from the start. It's time the council decided if the gardens are there for the bats or the people. It can't be both.
If they choose the bats (because they are protected) then stop wasting ratepayers money on maintaining the place for the people. Let it turn into an overgrown dump that I'm sure the bats will love. If they choose the people I suspect the bats will eventually be smart enough to move somewhere else to survive. That's the way nature works.
We don't get out much, so I decided to treat my wife to a first live show in 35 odd years. I chose the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala night at the Sutherland Pavilion.
The first so called 'comic' dropped the F and C bombs continuously. The next so called 'comic' also started using the F words continuously. After 10 minutes listening to nothing the slightest bit amusing, but abuse, that as pensioners cost us $140, we walked out.
I've worked in most heavy construction industries over 40 odd years and have heard everything, but this sort of foul mouthed tirade debases society when low brow people think they can get away with this behaviour and the audience feels they must laugh every time the F or C word is used. It also says something about the sort of people that go to hear these intellectual giants, and count it as fun. We will likely never attend a live show again.
The Leader's article last week about the Wesley Mission's decision to close down its age care centres is sad, considering that the residents are paying weekly to be in the Mission's aged care facilities.
The eventual sale of all Wesley Mission properties will run into hundreds of millions of dollars, no doubt. Considering that the money's they have received over the years to build the nursing homes mostly have been from public donations, it's going to be interesting to see what they do with money from the sale of all the properties.
Following your help in having TfNSW do some maintenance (Leader Feb 15), in the shared walkway below Captain Cook Bridge, we are asking your help to have a small garden and recreation area in Rymill Place, Bundeena cleaned up.
It is now about eight years since any real maintenance has been done, despite requests from individuals and community organisations asking for this space to be cleared. An enthusiastic Bushcare group was virtually forced out when the only offered day was on a Sunday. Most volunteers could not come on that day.
Council quickly fenced the area and over time the fence has mostly fallen down. This area used to be quite a drawcard for younger children, but as the small trees have died and weeds have invaded, the only thing that is done is mowing around the fence. A tree has fallen onto what used to be a footpath and requests for this part of the footpath to, at least, be cleared have been ignored.
