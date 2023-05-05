St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Letter to the Editor on Sutherland Shire Council's approach to the Voice - and mayor's response

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 6 2023 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Indigenous dancer at the 2023 Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration at Kurnell. Picture by John Veage
An Indigenous dancer at the 2023 Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration at Kurnell. Picture by John Veage

Letter to the Editor:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.