I am disappointed at Sutherland Shire Council's position that the Voice is a federal matter. It is a community matter. The federal government have asked the community to listen to the Uluru Statement and support constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through a Voice to Parliament.
Last year, 38 mayors, including Canterbury Bankstown, Randwick, Inner West, Waverley, Lane Cove, North Sydney, Paramatta and Sydney and our neighbours Georges River and Bayside councils, published a joint statement that public awareness for this historic referendum must be built from the grassroots up.
These local leaders committed to supporting civic education of their communities about the importance of the referendum. They are all ready to help inform and educate their communities about the Uluru Statement and create conversations about the referendum. Except not in the Sutherland Shire.
Deb Cansdell, Bonnet Bay
RESPONSE: Mayor Pesce said the issue came to the floor of council and was referred to the Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
"The committee includes a number of Indigenous leaders and each gave their personal opinion on what they would like the referendum to achieve, and they were all different," he said.
"My opinion is we have members of our community who will vote Yes and others who will vote No. They will vote according to information provided by the federal government and that is the way it should be. It should not be the council providing information.
"The chair of Reconciliation Australia asked if they could hold information sessions and we said we have a number of venues and they just have to book a hall and they can hold their sessions as they please."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
