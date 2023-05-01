St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
IMB Bank Community Foundation opens applications for 2023 grants

By Eva Kolimar
May 1 2023 - 1:00pm
If you don't ask, you can't get. This is the message for community organisations, which are encouraged to apply for funding to maintain and improve the valuable work they do to make people's lives better.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.

