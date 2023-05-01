If you don't ask, you can't get. This is the message for community organisations, which are encouraged to apply for funding to maintain and improve the valuable work they do to make people's lives better.
IMB Bank Community Foundation has opened applications for grant funding.
Not-for-profit groups and projects that are change-makers in their communities, tackling challenges faced by residents, are being urged to apply for a share in $700,000.
The foundation has supported a range of groups and initiatives across Greater Sydney and Sutherland Shire in the past years.
The Shire Bands Incorporated has previously used funding to purchase sheet (chart) music suitable for concert audiences comprised of seniors.
Sylvanvale Limited was able to purchase equipment to create sensory spaces in three age-based rooms at the Mikarie Child Care Centre for children of all abilities.
Project Youth was able to fund Recovery and Resilience Packs for young people facing disadvantage including complex mental health, substance misuse, abuse, neglect, homelessness and involvement in the youth justice system.
Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Limited utilised funding for the Heart Health Tour - a fully mobile and portable service that provides free testing to educate communities about modifiable risk factors for heart disease and healthy heart habits. The heart Health Tour will be in Sylvania on May 15 from 9am-5pm.
Funding is available for initiatives that respond to a broad range of community issues and opportunities. In the past 23 years the foundation has funded projects making a difference in many sectors including education, disability, environment, indigenous, well-being support for men and women, programs for older and young Australians.
Since 1999 the foundation has donated over $11.5m to more than 850 grassroots projects across NSW, ACT and Melbourne.
Chief Executive Robert Ryan, said non-profits and volunteer organisations are the backbone of communities and need financial support to help Australians in their time of need.
"Throughout the pandemic, natural disasters and everyday living pressures, charitable organisations are always there to help those who need a helping hand," he said.
"Not-for-profit community groups and support services are always in high demand. With the cost of living increasing and pressure on people's availability to volunteer their time, grassroots community organisations are facing challenges. We know the vital role of these groups in supporting our communities and the grants available through the IMB Bank Community Foundation are needed now more than ever."
Applications close June 16.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
