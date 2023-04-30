St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Weather didn't dampen victory celebrations

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 8:00am
With their first grade team taking the win, St Georges u20's fell 2-1 to the Sutherland Sharks in the early game. Picture John Veage
With their first grade team taking the win, St Georges u20's fell 2-1 to the Sutherland Sharks in the early game. Picture John Veage
Rockdale

Round13 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's football competition saw Rockdale Ilinden and St George City both take wins, keeping them in the top five on the ladder in the 30 round season.

