Round13 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's football competition saw Rockdale Ilinden and St George City both take wins, keeping them in the top five on the ladder in the 30 round season.
St George City got all the spoils thanks to a 2-0 victory against the Sutherland Sharks at a wet Seymour Shaw Park on Saturday night with the weather making conditions difficult to see good football.
An early goal from Presley Ortiz and a late Kosta Petratos penalty sealed a valuable victory for Mirko Jurilj's men.
The Sharks asserted their passing style early on as they tried to invite the visitors out of their formation, but St George City held out early as Pedro Ferrari had the first opportunity of the match with a shot outside the box that was well saved by Marko Bulic.
It was St George that struck first but the Sharks continued to pile on the pressure but couldnt crack the defense.
Coach Mirko Jurilj said he was happy with the result.
"We are grinding out results and that's what you need to do in this league and with so many new players, it's pleasing to see that set-pieces we've worked on are paying off," he said.
"I felt we were desperate at the back when we needed to be after conceding 10 in our first three games, so a clean sheet is pleasing and we're starting to gel as a team.
"That said, we're now 7 games unbeaten but we still have two more rounds in this half of the season before another 15 after that and anything can happen.
"It's a truism in football, we'll take the points tonight and just take the next game as it comes."
Rockdale Ilinden returned to the winner's circle following a run of three successive losses with a hard fought 1-0 victory over the NWS Spirit FC at an also weathered affected Christie Park on Saturday to reignite its National Premier League NSW Men's Premiership hopes.
Pau Dee's troops had to be patient despite being on top for most of the match, their eventual winner coming via Jaden Casella with five minutes remaining in the game.
Coach Dee was relieved having finally taken three points following a tough run in the past two weeks.
"It was a much-needed win for us - it's the end of a long two weeks," he said.
"It was a good performance in the Australia Cup midweek (4-0 win over Rydalmere FC) and I was very happy with the effort the players put in today.
"To win it late in the game like that, it's a pleasing sign of the players condition going forward-we asked the players to start with the upmost intensity."
Both teams now play at home in round 14-St George on Saturday night and Rockdale on Sunday afternoon.
