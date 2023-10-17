Rockdale Rugby Union club has youth resurgence

Rockdale Rugby Union is a small club tucked away behind Brighton Le Sands shopping strip with two fields next to St George Netball.
The "Home of The Rangers" was established in St George in 1956, providing a sporting environment for the rugby union community of all ages to enjoy.
The club was known for its junior strength in days gone by and takes all children, girls and boys from ages four and up in both minis and over 10 in juniors.
Juniors also have the opportunity to be selected to play rep rugby for Southern Districts and compete with other Sydney districts.
Recruiting juniors is on top of their 2023 agenda because you can never have enough kids learning the craft of the game they 'play in heaven.'
Australian Rugby isn't sitting on top of the world but Rockdale boasts four players that are heading for the top of the rugby scrum and it's unusual to see three young men from the same junior team kicking goals.
Beverly Park's Dane Mitchell is 17 and recently represented in the Australian Schoolboys at fullback playing against Tonga and the Australian Barbarians.
Dane was selected through school, playing zone and regionals before being picked up in NSW juniors and playing interstate games.
The Trinity Grammar student who is doing his HSC said he has played with Rockdale since he was four.
"I enjoyed playing all footy codes and really loved playing with my mates at Rockdale in the Sydney Junior Rugby competition," he said
In the Australia v Barbarians game played at Knox Grammar Dane played against his old Rockdale junior team mate Daniel Christodoulou who was playing for the Barbarians.
"Australia won so I've got bragging rights." Dane said.
Daniel is a loose head prop who also goes to Trinity and had a similar pathway.
"I am stepping up and playing Colts this year (U20s) so it will be good to test myself against men.
"I hope to play well and earn a rugby contract and play here or overseas," he said
Towering Waverley College second rower Zion Poitaha is the third member of the Rockdale representative trio and has already signed with the NSW Waratahs.
"We built a lot of chemistry as kids and grew up with a good connection which makes it easier to play with each other," he said
The success of the women was also on display with Burraneer Rays Ambryn Murphy-Haua literally dropping in on her way home from a successful Cook Islands 7s tournament which they won.
The 18 yr old half from Hurstville said she loved what she was doing right now.
"I get to travel and I'm playing winning football with all my mates. It's fantastic."
It's also been a period of rebirth of Rockdale Rugby Seniors Club and they have two teams in the NSW Suburban Rugby competition.
