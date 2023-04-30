It's the rebirth of Rockdale Rugby Seniors Club.
It been 34 years since Rockdale had two teams in the NSW Suburban Rugby Championship.
Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Paul "Al" Suter, the club has seen former and new players come to the club and begin building a strong culture.
At a time where rugby numbers have declined, it's great to have two new teams form and represent the Rockdale/Bayside area.
The squad is training hard and the season shapes up to be a successful one.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.