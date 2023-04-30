St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Survival at Suncorp

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs Matt Burton tears through the flimsy Dragons defense- leaving the Red V to regroup for survival at Suncorp this Sunday. Picture NRL Images
Bulldogs Matt Burton tears through the flimsy Dragons defense- leaving the Red V to regroup for survival at Suncorp this Sunday. Picture NRL Images

The under siege Dragons will now head to Suncorp Stadium for Magic Round facing more pressure than ever after an understrength Canterbury secured their fourth win of the season with an 18-16 victory at WIN Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.