The under siege Dragons will now head to Suncorp Stadium for Magic Round facing more pressure than ever after an understrength Canterbury secured their fourth win of the season with an 18-16 victory at WIN Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The loss to the Bulldogs means the Dragons now sit in 15th on the NRL ladder, with just two wins and six defeats at the end of Round 9.
Even though the Dragons have lost their last four games by a combined margin of just 11 points, they are still losses and the bookies have installed the Red V into wooden spoon favoritism.
Embattled Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is being blamed for every dropped ball and defensive lapse and talkback radio is being overwhelmed with negativity and vitriol from disgruntled Dragons supporters.
The coach, players and the St George Illawarra board are under the pump with 'Oust Doust' banners being brought out of mothballs - some one must be to blame.
Griffin said it was terribly frustrating that his side has failed to be on the right side of the close games.
"I thought today (Sunday) was totally different to Tuesday. We were a bit loose on our kick chase," Griffin said.
"We had a couple of opportunities in the second half where we had them trapped but we just couldn't do it.
"We just got beat a couple of times in our own end when we should have been applying pressure down there.
"They've run 70-80 metres twice and that was the game."
"I don't want to make any excuses. We had our chances but unfortunately it goes down.
"We weren't good enough in some key areas."
The normally solid Dragons halfback Ben Hunt struggled with his hands throughout the game, spilling the ball twice in good opportunities.
His final attempt at a two-point field goal on the siren summed up his frustrations in attack and he left the field disappointed in their execution.
The Red V had multiple chances to snatch victory but their final passes couldn't stick.
This Sunday it will be a must-watch battle for survival at Suncorp as two of the most talked about teams take to the field with everything to play for - unfortunately even a win by the Dragons might not save the coach.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.