The Cronulla Sharks claimed the bronze medal at the Australian Waterpolo League finals in Sydney on Sunday, delivering a strong 10-5 win over Drummoyne.
Both sides went into the clash ready for a tough match up, after the game in the heats saw three players red carded and the coach ejected.
The two Cronulla players penalised were forced to miss the bronze medal match, cited for aggression and misconduct.
Despite losing two players, the Sharks rebounded to take a dominant five goal win, leading all match.
Cronulla Sharks Head Coach, Vedran Cirkovic was pleased to see his young side going home with the bronze.
"I feel happy and proud, we were consistent throughout the season. It was a shame we couldn't challenge Sydney Uni and Wests, the two top teams," he said.
"Our strength was utilising our young players' passion and enthusiasm and I hope they are going to continue playing so we have a good foundation for the future."
Cirkovic hopes this is a good building block for the club as it looks to capitalise in future years in the Australian Waterpolo League.
"We will now sit down with the team and see who is keen to play on next year-but I hope we will be able to keep the team together and keep them motivated.
"Cronulla has always had depth in our young players, I feel we are doing well in our junior development. The future looks bright.
"This season the players that have stood up are the three boys who will compete in the World Junior Championships, Tristan Glanznig, Marcus Berehulak and Rory McKell. A special mention to all the older boys like Sam Cockios, this is his last season as he is going overseas and he led us very well."
Captain Sam Cockios led his team from in front in the bronze medal match, proving vital in goals.
"We had a few losses leading into the finals series, so our momentum wasn't there. But we pulled it together and played a very strong game of water polo today.
"This year we had a lot of depth with our juniors, it actually became quite hard to pick a team and everyone wanted to play which is great. We have a good group of boys and I'm sure they'll stay together," he said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
