A NSW Health investigation into the discharge from the St George Hospital acute mental health unit of a man, whose body was later found in the surf at Cronulla, has moved to a higher level.
A Serious Adverse Event Review (SAER) team has been appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the discharge of Jason Murphy, 39, of Kogarah.
The department's website says a SAER is "required for clinical Harm Score 1 incidents or clinical incidents that the chief executive determines may be due to a serious systemic problem."
Mr Murphy was voluntarily admitted in early March after experiencing insomnia since before Christmas.
He was discharged without family being advised. His body was found soon after at Cronulla, with police saying there were no suspicious circumstances.
Mr Murphy's sister Lydia Murphy said she was advised that, following an internal hospital review, a Serious Adverse Event Review Team had been established, and she was due to meet with them on Monday.
Ms Murphy, Jason's only sibling, believes her brother would still be alive if the hospital had contacted her.
"No family member was advised of his discharge," she said.
"Because he was classified as a voluntary patient, there was no legal requirement for them to make a call.
"When I met with the hospital, they said he was worried about my condition [Ms Murphy was recovering from major surgery] and didn't want them to worry me.
"But, he wasn't in a state to worry about my burdens. It was up to me to make that call, and I wasn't given that choice.
NSW Health said it was "committed to providing the best possible mental health care and treatment."
"This includes seeking to balance the need to protect the privacy of mental health consumers when requested by them to do so, and maintaining their trust in the services that care for them, with the need to ensure they have the support they need from their loved ones when returning to the community."
The statement expressed condolences and said the care provided to Mr Murphy was being investigated by NSW Health, who had met with Ms Murphy to listen to her concerns and would keep her informed.
"If you, or someone you know, is in a life-threatening situation please seek help immediately by calling 000," the statement said.
"If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. The NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511 is a 24/7 service."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
