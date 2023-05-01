St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Schools
What's on

Autumn Fair returns to Danebank Anglican School

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 1 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danebank School's Autumn Fair returns on May 13. Pictures supplied
Danebank School's Autumn Fair returns on May 13. Pictures supplied

Danebank School's Autumn Fair is returning in 2023, after a three year pause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.