Danebank School's Autumn Fair is returning in 2023, after a three year pause.
On May 13 from 9am-4pm, the school at Hurstville will host a day of family fun.
There will be kids activities including rides and food stalls such as cakes and coffee, and shopping - the ideal place to find a Mother's Day gift. The popular juggler is also returning, alongside stage performances including choirs and dancing.
Children can get creative with sand art and plaster fun, while parents can bid for some deals in the silent auction, take in the art displays or simply enjoy the festive atmosphere in the grounds.
Danebank students will also be doing tours for prospective families, who are interested in enrolling in either the junior or senior campus.
All funds raised by the P&F Association go directly towards enriching the education of the schoolgirls.
This marks the 90th anniversary of the event.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.