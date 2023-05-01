Former Australian Idol winner Damien Leith will perform at the Brass Monkey, Cronulla, on June 23, alongside his 'Through the Years' tour.
It's been more than 16 years since the singer-songwriter won on the 2006 series Since then, he has released more than 10 studio-recorded albums and toured extensively.
This current tour will be a showcase of all of his work since 2006, featuring a mix of original and also classic hits. The set list will include all of Leith's fan favourites.
"The whole idea of this tour is to give the people what they want, so I'll be sure to play the songs that have been most requested through the years. From Night of My Life, Hallelujah, Pretty Woman and my new single Superhuman...I'll be playing them all." Leith said.
Leith debuted his new single Superhuman in August of last year, with this tour being the first that Superhuman will be a part of.
"I love touring and engaging with audiences in real life. Especially after COVID-19 it's so refreshing to be able to perform my music live. The energy that I get from being able to perform in a room full of people is so lovely. It's infectious."
Leith took to his socials in April all the way from Ireland to assure his fans that he will be performing.
With more than 120,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Leith's following continues to grow.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
