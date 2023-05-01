St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Theatre and Arts
What's on

Former Australian Idol winner Damien Leith will perform at the Brass Monkey

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 1 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian Idol winner Damien Leith will play at the Brass Monkey, Cronulla. Picture supplied
Former Australian Idol winner Damien Leith will play at the Brass Monkey, Cronulla. Picture supplied

Former Australian Idol winner Damien Leith will perform at the Brass Monkey, Cronulla, on June 23, alongside his 'Through the Years' tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.