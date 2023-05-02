St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Ceremony marking 253rd anniversary of Cook landing held in the rain

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 2 2023 - 4:00pm
There was a good turnout despite wet weather for the annual Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration in Kamay Botany Bay National Park, at Kurnell on Saturday.

