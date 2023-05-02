There was a good turnout despite wet weather for the annual Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration in Kamay Botany Bay National Park, at Kurnell on Saturday.
Drizzling rain fell for most of the ceremony, becoming heavier towards the end. Gamay dancing and cultural weaving and language workshops and other activities continued under cover in the many tents that had been erected.
The event was presented by Sutherland Shire Council, La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council and the Gujaga Foundation.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said similar numbers to previous years attended, which was pleasing in view of the wet weather and absence of school groups.
The event, which takes place on April 29 each year, marked the the 253rd anniversary of Lieutenant James Cook and his HM Endeavour crew making contact with the Gweagal community, lived in the area called Kamay.
Cronulla MP and new state Liberal leader Mark Speakman, said it was a meaningful event.
"It's a chance to celebrate our Indigenous, British and multicultural heritage, to consider both the view from the ship and the view from the shore, to reflect on our complex history and to recommit to a shared reconciled future," he said.
Prior to the arrival of the Endeavour, the area that is now Sutherland Shire was populated by clans of the Dharawal language group, whose tribal areas stretched from the southern shore of Kamay Botany Bay and along the Georges River, to as far south as the Shoalhaven River and west from Menai down to about Moss Vale.
