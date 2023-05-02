During downtime while serving in Vietnam in 1969-70, Paul Zaat wrote poetry, documenting his experiences and those of other brave members of the 8th Infantry Battalion.
Paul shared one of his works, The Tour, at the Cronulla dawn service on Anzac Day, which was attended by about 10,000 people.
The poem begins, "We left our shores in '69, not knowing our fate at the time. We were young and spirited, full of life. This journey of ours would lead to strife".
The poem tells of their journey "to a land far away, to an unknown war to this day; the Reg's the Nashos together as one, carrying their packs and a brand new gun".
As the war drags on: "With casualties mounting and unrest at home, this television war can't leave us alone; 11 months in my tour I lost mate after mate, 18 in total, this war I do hate."
And finally, "On arrival home no words (of war) were spoken, some battered, some bruised with spirits broken. Family and friends gave us support, with little knowledge of the war we fought."
The full poem:
THE TOUR
We left our shores in '69, not knowing our fate at the time.
We were young and spirited, full of life.
This journey of ours would lead to strife.
The day had come to say goodbye, from airports and wharves the flag did fly.
Family and friends showed us much love, with tears in their eyes they looked above.
As the jets flew past, with such a roar.
Would it be the last time they saw, their sons, brothers, fathers leaving for war?
As distance gathered between them and us, we looked at each other "Why all the fuss?!"
Heading to a land far away, to an unknown war to this day.
The Reg's, the Nasho's together as one, carrying their packs and a brand-new gun.
After days at sea and hours in the air, we finally arrived glad to be there.
Looking in amazement with what we saw, this was the beginning of our tour.
As we moved to our base at Nui Dat, armoured vehicles to our back.
The war was near it could be seen; I heard a bang the truck did lean.
"How close was that?!" my mate did say, his safety re-assured without delay.
On arrival at Base Nui Dat, settled into my new flat.
Metal bed, metal locker, this old tent was a real shocker!
Wooden pallets for the floor, mouldy sandbags around the wall.
Home from home let's not complain, the mud, the heat and continuous rain.
14 days in country the task at hand, operations in Phuoc Tuy over a vast land.
The initial patrols were 5 days long, the Hamlets, the bunkers around Hao Long.
Protecting the farmers during the day, ambushing at night without delay.
Six months in country and operations grew long, five weeks at a time chasing Viet Cong.
Day after day the hardships abound, the killing and wounding, the shouting out loud.
Patrols continue around Xuyen Moc and Dat Do, the pain and suffering of mates I know.
Back in the lines another op complete at last a beer in my hand and weight off my feet.
It doesn't last long that's for sure, 10 days later back for more.
As the months go on nothing has changed, home soon hopefully can be arranged.
With casualties mounting and unrest at home, this television war can't leave us alone.
11 months in my tour I lost mate after mate, 18 in total, this war I do hate.
The day has come the news is here, 350 days in country and the end is near!
Finally, to leave this god forsaken place, the excitement could be seen on everyone's face.
We had served our "country" as requested, we fought and toiled and never rested.
By air and sea, we left for home, together as one and never alone.
We were brothers in arms to say the least, the mates we lost,
May they rest in peace.
On arrival home no words (of war) were spoken, some battered, some bruised with spirits broken.
Family and friends gave us support, with little knowledge of the war we fought.
With pain and anger in my heart, I longed for the day and a fresh new start.
Lest we forget.
"To live in the present, negates the past."
By Paul Zaat (c)
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.