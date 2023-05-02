St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vietnam War sadness flows from poem read to 10,000 people at Cronulla dawn service on Anzac Day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 3 2023 - 8:30am
During downtime while serving in Vietnam in 1969-70, Paul Zaat wrote poetry, documenting his experiences and those of other brave members of the 8th Infantry Battalion.

