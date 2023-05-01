St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Council's Eurovision Live Party

Updated May 1 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:53pm
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.
What is your favourite Eurovision song? One of my personal all times favourites is Abba's "Waterloo" that was performed in 1974. I know many of you look forward to the world's favourite song contest, and now in its 67th year, Georges River Council's Eurovision live event is returning to Hurstville for the fourth year.

