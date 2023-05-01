Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Council's Eurovision Live Party

What is your favourite Eurovision song? One of my personal all times favourites is Abba's "Waterloo" that was performed in 1974. I know many of you look forward to the world's favourite song contest, and now in its 67th year, Georges River Council's Eurovision live event is returning to Hurstville for the fourth year.
Council's free and live Eurovision Broadcast Party will be returning to Hurstville'sMarana Auditorium on Sunday 14 May. It's an early one, with doors opening at 4.15am for the 5.00am start but it's certainly worth the effort. Eurovision fans can watch the grand final live on the big screen and take part in a morning filled with fun.
Our event has become an annual drawcard for Georges River Council and has grown to be the largest live Eurovision party in Australia. The event is even popular with interstate fans and European tourists in Australia at the time of the contest.
Last year, we had the fortune of having the grandmother and family of Australia's 2022 entrant, Sheldon Riley, attend our event. What a party that was!
Over 66 percent of the Georges River community identify ancestry from one of the 37 countries participating in this year's contest including English, Greek, Irish, Ukranian and Croatian. As a community, we always hold such pride at our diverse backgrounds, and this is a great event to share our connections over music, multiculturalism, and food.
As this year's contest will be held in England - on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine, a British-style breakfast will be on offer and you'll be able to purchase coffee, tea and drinks. The party will even feature Ukrainian and British inspired décor.
After the contest has announced its winner, you can continue to celebrate with our EuroDisco that will be playing favourite Eurovision dance songs.
As our party falls on Mother's Day, why not get a mum's group or your Eurovision-loving friends together and book on Council's events page, entry is free.
