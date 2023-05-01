St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Second trial closure for Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands

May 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands was closed over several weekends in February in a bid to tackle the level of hooning and anti-social behaviour in Brighton Le-Sands Picture: John Veage
Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands was closed over several weekends in February in a bid to tackle the level of hooning and anti-social behaviour in Brighton Le-Sands Picture: John Veage

Bayside Council, in conjunction with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), is preparing for the second trial closure of Bay Street, Brighton Le Sands for three weekends across May and June 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.