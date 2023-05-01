Second trial closure for Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands

Bayside Council, in conjunction with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), is preparing for the second trial closure of Bay Street, Brighton Le Sands for three weekends across May and June 2023.
The closures will take place on the following dates from 5pm Friday to 10pm Sunday on the following weekends:
This trial period follows the first round of closures trialled in February and is being undertaken to make our public places and roads safer and to address broad community concerns about the incidents of hooning and anti-social behaviour occurring in Brighton Le-Sands.
During the closures, businesses on Bay Street will be invited to expand their trading footprint with alfresco dining.
On Saturday 27 May the Greek Festival of Sydney will host their Greek Fest on Bay Street
Special event clearway parking restrictions will be in place from 4.00pm Friday until 10.00pm Sunday during the road closures.
Special Event Clearways are strictly no-parking zones for all vehicle types including residents and TfNSW Mobility Scheme Permit holders.
More Information
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.