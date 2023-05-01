St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Nina's Chocolates to open new store at Cronulla ahead of Mother's Day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:54am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nina's Chocolates at Cronulla will open in time for Mother's Day. Picture supplied
Nina's Chocolates at Cronulla will open in time for Mother's Day. Picture supplied

Much-loved Sutherland Shire small business Nina's Chocolates is opening a new store at Cronulla just in time for Mother's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.