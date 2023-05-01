Much-loved Sutherland Shire small business Nina's Chocolates is opening a new store at Cronulla just in time for Mother's Day.
The outlet at the southern end of Cronulla Street, next to Toni & Guy hair salon, will officially open on May 10. A soft opening could occur a little earlier.
Nina's Chocolates was founded at Gymea in 1995 by George Magganas and his wife May, but the business has since changed hands.
This will be the third store, following Gymea and Engadine, which opened in 2020.
Operations manager Beth Clarke said, from Nina's Gymea factory and storefront, chocolates were made, hand-packed and distributed all over Australia.
"But nothing gives our team more pleasure than serving the many local customers who come to us from across the shire for their delicious hand-made chocolates, made right here with the finest Belgian couverture," she said.
"We're proud to have been a part of so many people's lives through gifting for special occasions, celebrations, and the simple enjoyment of quality chocolate in our daily lives."
Ms Clarke said the Nina's store at 117 Cronulla Street was close to the train station and "nestled among a number of specialty food stores, great restaurants, and fine coffee, in the locally emerging gourmet sector".
"Cronulla provides us the opportunity to get exposure to a broad range of potential customers, considering the people who visit the suburb from across Sydney and beyond," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
