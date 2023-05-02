Georges River Council's new library opening hours

New and extended opening hours for Georges River Libraries have officially begun.
The Council harmonised and increased the span of library opening hours at its meeting on Monday, 28 November 2022.
The new hours will see Council's five libraries extend to a combined total of 273 opening hours per week, with schedules to suit usage patterns of the community with morning programmes, after school and after work needs.
The endorsed hours reflect the Libraries 2030 Strategy, which was approved by Council in May, 2020.
The Strategy established goals to guide the harmonisation of library hours and maximise community use.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "Thank you to the 634 community members who provided feedback in the consultation process last year.
"Libraries are a hub of creativity and connection with books, online resources, media labs, sound booths, music collections, children's toys collections, creative workshops, author talks and more. I encourage residents of all ages to join your local library."
Library opening hours:
Hurstville Library:
Monday to Friday (.00am - 8.00pm.
Saturday, 10.00am - 5.00pm.
Sunday, 10.00am - 5.00pm.
Clive James Library, Kogarah:
Monday to Friday, 9.00am - 8.00pm.
Saturday, 10.00am - 5.00pm.
Sunday, 10.00am - 5.00pm.
Penshurst Library:
Monday to Friday, 10.00am - 6.00pm.
Saturday, 10.00am - 5.00pm.
Sunday, closed.
Oatley Library:
Monday to Friday, 10.00am - 6.00pm.
Saturday, 10.00am - 1.00pm.
Sunday, closed.
South Hurstville Library:
Monday to Friday, 10.00am - 6.00pm.
Saturday, 10.00am - 1.00pm.
Sunday, closed.
Visit Council's Georges River Libraries page for more information.
