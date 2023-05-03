Hurstville Salvation Army launches 2023 Red Shield Appeal

Hurstville Salvos is excited to launch the 2023 Red Shield Appeal, the most significant annual fundraising event to support its important community work.
This year Hurstville Salvos' target is $52,000. All money raised will support local people in need by providing food relief services and other support.
Hurstville is blessed with a rich multicultural community and this year Hurstville Salvos has partnered with Salvation Army Multicultural Ambassador, Georges River Councilor Ben Wang, who has coordinated with the local community group Georges River Association and organized the volunteer collectors for Hurstville train station and Westfield shopping centre.
"Australians are facing additional hardship caused by the current cost-of-living crisis," Councillor Wang said.
"The Salvos appeal to the public to donate generously and consider volunteering to be a collector," he said.
The Appeal runs for May and June. It begins with a launch on 12th May which is supported by Hurstville Club Central.
The main collection is on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21, of May, when volunteers will collect donations at train stations, and shopping centers.
The Salvos will also be door knocking again this year.
In NSW, the Salvos are aiming to raise $1.9 million during the Red Shield Appeal this year to support community members doing it tough.
There are a number of ways community members and volunteers can get involved - community collection points, doorknocking, online fundraising, or organising a collection at your workplace, school or sporting event.
"If you've ever thought about volunteering, now is the time. Grab your friends, your workmates, or make it a family outing or a group activity for your club - just get involved. The community needs your support more than ever" says Major David Collinson, The Salvation Army's Public Relations Secretary for NSW.
Hurstville Salvos Digital Door knock link:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.