St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

ANSTO celebrates 70th anniversary of start of nuclear age in Sydney

Updated May 10 2023 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HIFAR reactor. Since the 1950s, Lucas Heights has been home to Australia's only nuclear research reactors. Picture supplied
The HIFAR reactor. Since the 1950s, Lucas Heights has been home to Australia's only nuclear research reactors. Picture supplied

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) is celebrating 70 years since Australia's nuclear age began in Sydney and the development of the home-grown talent that has since shaped the nation's nuclear science and research landscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.