Coure thanks community for re-electing him as Oatley MP

State Member for Oatley has thanked the local community for re-electing him as their local Member of Parliament.
"We have delivered locally for our community over these past 12 years," Mr Coure said.
"Whether it has been the record investment of over $740 million to St George Hospital, train station upgrades at Oatley and Narwee train stations, new commuter carparks underway at Beverly Hills and Riverwood, significant upgrades to many of our local schools at Penshurst Public School, Hurstville Grove Infants, Penshurst West Public School and Hurstville Public School and the widening of King Georges Road - just to name a few.
"I look forward to continuing to represent our community over the next four years to ensure your concerns are heard and that we continue to deliver great outcomes locally. I will work tirelessly for everyone in our community," Mr Coure said.
"I want to express my thanks and appreciation to all the other candidates who stood at this election. Our democracy is a great thing, and I am glad that the campaign was positive, and policy focussed. I wish each candidate the best in their future endeavours.
"To my campaign team and the countless friends and volunteers that gave up their time to help me, I cannot thank you enough. This win was truly a team effort. Most importantly, I want to thank my family, Adla Coure, James and Sammy. None of this is possible without each of you. Your love gives me so much strength.
"Listening to the questions and concerns of the community is a priority for me and I will soon start Saturday morning mobile offices and commuter stops, feel free to drop by and say hello.
"Looking to the future, I will continue to fight every day for our local community. I will ensure that I hold the new Government to account and make sure that their election commitments as well as mine are delivered for our community.
"I will fight to ensure that this Government continues to invest into St George Hospital, and I will continue to fight for those upgrades to the Oatley Como Walkway/Cycleway, the re-build of Carss Park Pool, upgrades to Narwee Public School and the Peakhurst West Public School Pool upgrades. Having lived in the local area all my life, I will fight to ensure that our community is not neglected and continues to receive the record investment that it did under the previous Government."
