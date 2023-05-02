St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Coure thanks community for re-electing him as Oatley MP

Updated May 2 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley MP Mark Coure with his family, Adla, James and Sammy.
Oatley MP Mark Coure with his family, Adla, James and Sammy.

State Member for Oatley has thanked the local community for re-electing him as their local Member of Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.