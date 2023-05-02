Shire book lovers will be devastated by the news that Berkelouw Books' Cronulla store is closing.
The company, which has several other outlets in Sydney, announced the "difficult decision" in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"It has been a pleasure serving the Cronulla community," the post said.
No explanation was given, but the decision is not hard to understand in the harsh economic times for small businesses.
The post said:
"Dear Readers,
"We regret to inform you, we have made the difficult decision to close the Berkelouw Books Cronulla store. We are having a sale beginning on May 2nd in an effort to clear out our entire inventory, and our last day of trade will be Friday June 9, 2023.
"For customers with gift vouchers and exchange vouchers from the Cronulla store, these vouchers are valid for up to three years from the date of issue and may be redeemed at any Berkelouw Books store. All special orders placed prior to June 1st will be fulfilled provided the item is in stock at the suppliers.
"We'll be offering discounts on all items instore and hope you will come take advantage of these savings. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, local authors and staff for their continued loyalty and patronage over the past 13 years.
"For all other enquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us via phone at (02) 9544-4790 or email at cronulla@berkelouw.com.au.
"It has been a pleasure serving the Cronulla community."
The announcement was made on the same day that another well-known small business, Nina's Chocolates, revealed it was about to open a new store at the other end of the shopping strip in Cronulla.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
