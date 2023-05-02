St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Berkelouw Books at Cronulla to close in what company says was a 'difficult decision'

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:42pm
Berkelouw Books at Cronulla will close on June 9. Picture Facebook
Berkelouw Books at Cronulla will close on June 9. Picture Facebook

Shire book lovers will be devastated by the news that Berkelouw Books' Cronulla store is closing.

Local News

