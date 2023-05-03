Uncertainty over future of Active Kids Program

The NSW Government has promised to give parents certainty as soon as possible over the future of the Active Kids program.
"As we go through the budget line-by-line, we are discovering more unfunded programs and budget blackholes," a NSW Government spokesperson said.
"The former Government terminated the program on 30 June, 2023.
"All programs are subject to the comprehensive expenditure review, which will inform our budget.
"We don't have anything to say about the Active Kids vouchers right now but we will aim to give parents certainty as soon as we can."
The Active Kids Program provides all school-enrolled children aged between 4.5 and 18 years old access to a $100 voucher each year towards the cost of sport and active recreation fees.
Member for Oatley, Mark Coure called on the Government to be transparent with families and let them know whether they will be breaking their election promise to keep the program.
"As a father of two young boys, I am passionate about ensuring that our children lead healthy and more active lifestyles. The Active Kids program is just one fantastic example of how we can encourage children to make personal improvements each and every day."
"When many families are already doing it tough with cost-of-living pressures, cutting Active Kids would be a blow to grassroots community sports and put more pressure on the family budget," Mr Coure said.
"The Active Kids program, which was introduced by the Liberal and Nationals Government in 2018 is the largest grassroots sport funding initiative in the nation and is driving enormous increases in participation across all sports. Since its inception, nearly five million vouchers have been redeemed saving families over $480 million".
"If Labor cuts this program, parents will be worse off and we will have less kids, getting out and enjoying our great grassroots sporting organisations. We need to Stop Labor's Cuts to Kids' Sports."
Mr Coure has launched a petition, encouraging families and local grassroots sporting organisations to call on the Government to rule out cutting the program.
The petition is at: https://forms.gle/Pj2q7RqdwdxNkxi26
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.