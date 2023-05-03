St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Work starts on $43m Callista development in Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 3 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penthouse sold for $7.3 mil: Work starts on $43m Callista development at Cronulla
Penthouse sold for $7.3 mil: Work starts on $43m Callista development at Cronulla

Work is under way on the new $43.8 million Callista development at Cronulla, with the only penthouse already sold for $7.3 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.