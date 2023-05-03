Penthouse sold for $7.3 mil: Work starts on $43m Callista development at Cronulla

Work is under way on the new $43.8 million Callista development at Cronulla, with the only penthouse already sold for $7.3 million.
The Fiducia Property Group development is at 14 Roker Street, off Ewos Parade, at the southern end of Cronulla. There is a walkway to the Esplanade.
Callista comprises 12 luxury, Mediterranean-inspired residences in two, three and four-bedroom configurations.
Building contractor D.velop.R took out first place in the 2022 National Master Builders Association Excellence in Construction, medium density between 2-5 dwellings, for a townhouse project opposite Elouera surf club.
Callista is expected to be completed in 2024.
Sales agent Highland says there have been two sales to date - a ground, floor three-bedroom unit for $2.75 million and the only penthouse, which went for $7.3 million.
Remaining stock is priced from $2.35 million to $5.3 million.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
