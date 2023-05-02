After the best run of swell and weather conditions this year, Cronulla surfers have been spoilt with wave choices. Five days straight of head high offshore east-nor-east swell combined with an abundance of sand washing in from the dredging has made it a week to remember.
The banks are good on the entire beach and you can even surf through all the tides.
Good things dont last forever and the waves will now sit around the 2-3 ft mark for the rest of the week into Saturday where it drops a little more until Tuesday when gale force southerly winds push in a new 10ft groundswell.
The WSL Challenger Series now starts with a battle at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast from May 6 - 13, 2023.
The former CT competitors jump right back into action and enter the event hungry to requalify with all the top WQS surfers.
Watch the Boost Mobile Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM live on worldsurfleague.com.
Over 100 of the Australia and Oceania region's best 20 and under surfers have also descended on the Southern Gold Coast ahead of the 2023 Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior.
The World Surf League Junior Qualifying Series event will run between May 3 - 5 and play a massive part in qualifying competitors from the region for the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.
This year's event has attracted some of the sport's most promising future stars, including Sierra Kerr , who will hope to lean on her local knowledge of the area and current World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle.
Earle will be brimming with confidence heading into the event as he returns from his maiden WSL Championship Tour event appearance at the recent Western Australia Margaret River Pro, where he competed as a wildcard.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.