Updated May 3 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
After the best run of swell and weather conditions this year, Cronulla surfers have been spoilt with wave choices. Five days straight of head high offshore east-nor-east swell combined with an abundance of sand washing in from the dredging has made it a week to remember.

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

