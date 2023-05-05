Voice of the people: 90.1 NBC FM's 40 years of broadcasting

Kogarah's community radio station, 90.1 NBC FM celebrates 40 years of continuous broadcasting today, Saturday, May 6.
In that time it has become the voice of the community, bringing together the many voices that make St George unique.
Radio 90.1 NBC FM announcer and chief executive, Paul McGrath described the station as providing a sense of connection for listeners with their community.
The station started broadcasting on May 6, 1983 by members of the Narwee Baptist Church.
"They wanted a station that families could listen to," Mr McGrath said. "It was always a separate company, not owned by the church.
"A community radio station has to be owned by the community," he said.
"I think we have become more community-orientated. We like to entertain our local community.
"There are two words I love - community and local. We try to embrace both. We try to provide a professional station while embracing the community.
"We provide programs for the Macedonian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Greek, Arabic, Telugu, Spanish, French, and Nepalese communities.
"We talk to clubs like Rotary and Lions, so the community knows these services exist.
"The music we play is from the 1960s, 70s and early 80s. And we have a country music program and French and Spanish music programs.
"We have just initiated more gender diversity with a new program Women in the Room broadcast weekly on a rotating roster by eight different women presenters.
"The station is evolving all the time. We try to keep the station fresh while keeping it professional."
Before community radio, Mr McGrath worked in commercial radio for 198 years. He was the first operations manager for 2DayFM, launching it on air in 1980.
"I pushed the button which started 2DayFM broadcasting," he said.
Mr McGrath has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Austraalia, OAM in the 2019 Australia Day honours for his service to broadcast media, particularly radio.
90.1 NBC FM is run by Mr Grath and a team of 80 to 100 volunteers.
The station broadcast from its Narwee studio for 34 years before moving to its present studio at Railway Parade, Kogarah.
The station was initially licensed to broadcast to the Kogarah, Hurstville, Rockdale , Marrickvlle and Canterbury Council areas. Following the forced council amalgamations it now broadcasts to the Georges River, Bayside, Inner West and Canterbury-Bankstown council areas.
"We transmit from the water tower at Penshurst," Mr McGreath. "We can be heard in 80-85 per cent of Sydney.
"I've had people listening to us from the United States and India. We have a regular listener from Brisbane. He blue tooth's his phone in his car on the way to work and listens to us every day.
"We are constantly trying to evolve but steady as it goes. We are not revolutionary but evolutionary."
Mr McGrath said he sees a great future for community radio despite the rise of podcasts and social media.
"Rado has been doomed for years. When television first came in, people said it would be the end of radio..
"Actually, radio got better. Talk back radio evolved and was the first social media. When FM came in they said it would kill AM. The two most popular radio stations, 2GB and 3AW are AM.
"Radio will continue to evolve and to be important."
Mr McGrath this will be because of the involvement of local people talking about local issues.
"For our volunteers, radio gives them a sense of community -a sense of belonging," he said.
"For our listeners, there are people who feel a sense of connection because of us. They are listing to real people talking about real life things.
"We are the voice of the people by the people."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
