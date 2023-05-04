The vast majority of patients in NSW public hospitals during the height of COVID-19 rated the care they received highly, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.
NSW Health Deputy Secretary Adjunct Professor Matthew Daly said almost nine in 10 patients in NSW public hospitals rated their experience of care highly between July 2021 and June 2022 according to the latest Bureau of Health Information Emergency Department Patient Survey.
"The NSW public health system is recognised as one of the best in the world, providing safe, high-quality care to more than three million people who visit our emergency departments throughout the state every year," he said.
"The results reflect the dedication of our strong healthcare workforce who worked hard to adapt health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also balancing unprecedented demand, additional infection control measures and high numbers of staff furloughing."
Almost 22,000 people were surveyed about their experiences of care in NSW EDs during the time, with a vast majority of patients (88 per cent) rating their overall care as 'very good' or 'good'.
The BHI Healthcare in Focus report revealed the demand for ambulance services reached unprecedented levels in 2021 and 2022, with sharp rises in the most serious triage categories.
Elective surgery was also affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, with non-urgent and some semi-urgent elective surgery suspended several times between 2020 and 2022 to ensure sufficient hospital capacity was maintained to respond to the pandemic and to protect patients and staff.
Importantly, all urgent elective surgery in NSW continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost all procedures performed within clinically recommended timeframes. NSW public hospitals also performed about 100,000 emergency, non-elective surgeries during 2021-22.
But there has been an increase in the numbers of Australian children and adolescents presenting to hospitals with mental health issues.
A new study from UNSW Sydney showed the number emergency department visits and inpatient admissions declined slightly after COVID-19 restrictions eased, but remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The research, published in Paediatrics, is one of the first studies to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health-related hospital presentations in children and adolescents Australia-wide.
Researchers obtained data from more than 130,000 ED visits and inpatient admissions, during the COVID-19 restrictions from March 2020 to December 2021, and when restrictions eased from January to June 2022.
During the initial COVID-19 restriction period, there was a 15 per cent increase in ED visits for all mental health conditions.
There was an 82 per cent increase in inpatient admissions for deliberate self-harm behaviours, and a 76 per cent increase in ED visits related for eating disorders.
In addition, The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) welcomed an announcement by the NSW government to establish a Safe Staffing Working Group as an historic step towards implementing nurse-to-patient ratios in NSW public hospitals.
Nurses and midwives have long been calling for workforce reform, even before the emergence of COVID-19.
The government will recruit 1200 additional nurses and midwives to the healthcare system within its first term.
"When I visit hospitals and ED's the issue I hear about most often is experienced nurses and midwives leaving because they are overworked and under resourced," Premier Chris Minns said.
"I'm committed to ensuring the people who looked after us during the pandemic feel looked after by their government.
"This is the first step to safe staffing in hospitals - ensuring there's one nurse for every three patients in ED. It was one of the very first election commitments we made.
"Safe Staffing levels will see more health staff retained, working in areas that need them the most, and it means better outcomes for patients and the level of care they will receive in NSW.
"It is critical we have government and representatives for our health staff working together towards this important reform."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
