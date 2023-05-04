St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

'The Body' Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson films a tourism advertisement at Cronulla in the 1980s

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 4 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you lived in Cronulla in the mid-1980s, there was a good chance you would have seen the ogling onlookers of mostly young lads gathering beachside to see one very famous Aussie model in a one-piece green swimsuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.