Early career teachers have welcomed greater job security in the classroom, after being granted permanent positions to keep doing what they love - teaching.
The NSW Government informed about 1400 staff across 250 public schools that they will be among the first to benefit from the transition of temporary to permanent roles.
It was a pre-election promise that is coming into fruition. The government committed to transition 10,000 temporary teachers onto permanent contracts, along with 6000 support staff.
Since 2017, only 63 per cent of the teaching workforce in NSW public schools have had the security of a permanent position. This has affected staff retention rates, with teachers being forced to leave the profession.
The scheme will be rolled out in stages. This first priority cohort of schools will focus on highest-need students and communities. It also includes Aboriginal Education Officers, and schools that have struggled to find staff. Staff who have worked at a single school for at least three years, and are still engaged at that school, will be eligible.
Among them is Carinya School Mortdale teacher Luke Porter, 26. Carinya, a School for Specific Purposes, has 56 students from Year 3-12 who have autism or under-regulated emotion.
The permanent offer means Mr Porter can finish his Masters of Inclusive Education and keep teaching in a special education setting.
"Permanency is great. A big thing is security," he said. "There was an unspoken understanding that I have a job here, but it was still in the back of my head if something happens, I might not have a job. I'm living at home but looking at home loans in a few years so it's a massive thing."
The young teacher from Kareela believes his calling was to be in the classroom.
"There's a bunch of teachers in my family. You always remember good teachers and how they impacted the rest of your life. Students can be very challenging but you see a much bigger growth in students than you do in mainstream. You can form stronger relationships, you see improvements - an eight year old who can't read, but by end of the year with you, they're reading."
Carinya Principal Craig Cleaver said Mr Porter was an asset to the school. "His mum taught here. We gave him a job as a temp teacher for a couple of years and then he furthered he studies. We've invested a lot in him and he's given a lot back," he said.
"For him to be a permanent is absolutely a bonus for us. You haven't lost someone as an early and new career teacher. He's passionate. Kids, parents and schools will be better off because of people like Luke.
"He's very much the junior but fits in amazingly. Our demographic is 'new to teaching and about to exit teaching and everything in between.' It's an aged teaching workforce here and he's probably challenged us and many of the staff with his level of enthusiasm and commitment and trying to do things differently. It's providing optimism and hope for kids, and seeing a future for them, which is encouraging for us who are probably closer to end of career. You see someone young doing that, and it's unreal."
Two teachers at Minerva School Sutherland also accepted offers to become permanent teachers. Minerva, also a School for Specific Purposes, provides individualised educational for up to 56 students with an intellectual disability, emotional disturbance, autism and associated mental health support needs.
Jordan Keith has been teaching there for almost four years and has been on a temporary contract for three and half of those four years.
"A permanent contract provides me with certainty within my role and career and alleviates the end of year process of re-applying for a role I am already fulfilling," he said.
"I feel valued and recognised to be appointed as a permanent member of staff. It motivates and provides me with the opportunity to continue to work on areas of growth and leadership within a setting I am familiar with."
Fellow teacher Tahlia Dodd, 29, says Minerva has become "family". "It's a beautiful school and I am so happy I get to stay at a school I love," she said. "I feel like a solidified member of the school community. It is job security, knowing I do not have to re-apply for my position each year. It means I now may be able to purchase a home."
Minerva Principal Sarah Ellingham said she was delighted her staff gained permanency, and hoped that it would continue.
"The impact of having permanent teachers within our school means that in a time where staff numbers are extremely low and casuals depleted, we have certainty that our students will be taught by specialised, motivated and passionate teachers," she said.
"These dedicated staff members have been teaching at our school, supporting students with additional needs for a number of years and it is amazing that they can now support their own families through seeking home loans and mortgages. Something that is just not possible on temporary contracts."
Staff included in the priority group are expected to have their first day of permanent duty in Term 3. The offers will not depend on there being a current permanent vacancy at the school.
The NSW Department of Education will work through the remaining eligible staff in the coming months.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.