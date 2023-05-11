"He's very much the junior but fits in amazingly. Our demographic is 'new to teaching and about to exit teaching and everything in between.' It's an aged teaching workforce here and he's probably challenged us and many of the staff with his level of enthusiasm and commitment and trying to do things differently. It's providing optimism and hope for kids, and seeing a future for them, which is encouraging for us who are probably closer to end of career. You see someone young doing that, and it's unreal."