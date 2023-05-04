St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police launch search following suspicious disappearance of man at Kogarah

Updated May 4 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
St George Police Commander, Superintendent Rohan Cramsie, at a media conference detailing the suspicious disappearance of a man at Kogarah. Picture by Chris Lane
Police are conducting a land search as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspicious disappearance of a man from Kogarah.

Local News

