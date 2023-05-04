Police launch search following suspicious disappearance of man at Kogarah

Police are conducting a land search as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspicious disappearance of a man from Kogarah.
Zoran Popovski, 54, was last seen on Railway Parade, Hurstville, at about 11.30am on April 14.
Officers from St George Police Area Command were notified the following day when he could not be contacted or located by family and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Officers issued public appeals for information and released CCTV of Zoran's last known movements.
It is believed Zoran travelled from Hurstville to Kogarah via train on Friday (April 14) and is depicted on CCTV crossing President Avenue at the Princess Highway intersection at Kogarah about 12.40pm.
Detectives formed Strike Force Yaminbah and have sought assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squads as Zoran's disappearance is being treated as suspicious.
A land search of the Kogarah area will commence on May 4, with assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad. The land search will include the areas surrounding Cross Lane, French Street, Cross Street and President Avenue, Kogarah.
Zoran is described as being of Caucasian appearance with an olive complexion, between 165cm-170cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, dark-coloured pants, and possibly wearing glasses.
Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact Kogarah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
