A forum on the Voice referendum in the Hughes electorate on Wednesday evening ended in disarray when an Indigenous member of the audience took the stage uninvited and MP Jenny Ware was ushered from the room by federal police.
A livestream of the forum on Ms Ware's Facebook page ended abruptly soon after the man began speaking, but the MP strenuously denied giving a direction to stop the feed.
"As far as we were concerned, the event was over," Ms Ware told the Leader on Thursday.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott and broadcaster and journalist Joe Hildebrand presented opposing views on the referendum at the event held at Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club, Moorebank.
Ms Ware was wrapping up proceedings when a member of the audience called out, "Can we please hear from a First Nations person before we go"?
Ms Ware replied, "We don't have the time, we do not have the time."
An Indigenous man walked down the aisle and up on to the stage and began speaking.
Ms Ware left the stage and many members of the audience began walking out.
Ms Ware said it was intended the forum end at that time - after about 90 minutes.
"We had to be respectful of Tony and Joe's time," she said.
Ms Ware said, when the man came on to the stage, a federal police officer who was standing at the side, told her, "I want you to come now".
"People began walking out," she said. " As far as we were concerned, the event was over.
"I strenuously deny directing that the livestream on our Facebook page end."
Ms Ware said she was the "delighted" at the way the forum had gone before the final scenes.
"There were about 130 people present and it was a very respectful and engaged audience," she said.
"We had two panelists, who are are articulate and intelligent, prosecuting their respective cases.
"They sparred a bit, but it was obvious they have a lot of respect for each other.
"Their arguments were rigorous - they took the emotion out of it."
Ms Ware said members of the Indigenous community had been invited to the event.
"We well and truly collaborated to ensure a cross section of the Hughes electorate were given the opportunity to attend," she said.
Ms Ware said, after the two panelists made opening statements, questions were invited from the audience for a period of 20-30 minutes.
Ms Ware said she invited the first question from an Indigenous member of the audience.
A woman, who did not wish to be identified, told the Leader she was invited by Ms Ware to ask the first question. The woman said she was non-Indigenous, but wore a shirt with a message supporting the Uluru statement From the Heart.
The woman said the environment at the forum was "not threatening".
Ms Ware told the Leader responded, "The federal police were concerned and wanted me to leave".
The Guardian reported Mr Abbott later went to speak to the man who went up on to the stage, and they "had a good discussion".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
