Kurnell residents were so excited about birth of future king in 1948 they had name of main road changed

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Frankie, lead bartender at Cook at Kurnell cafe, has come up with a special Coronation Cocktail for the big day. Picture by John Veage
A special Coronation Cocktail will be served up tomorrow in a Kurnell beachside cafe on the road renamed in honour of the future King of England 74 years ago.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

