A special Coronation Cocktail will be served up tomorrow in a Kurnell beachside cafe on the road renamed in honour of the future King of England 74 years ago.
Frankie, the lead bartender at the beachside Cook at Kurnell cafe on Prince Charles Parade, has put together the Golden Margarita cocktail to mark the royal occasion.
With fine weather forecast, proprietor Montana Tozzi expects they will be very busy during the day, but the outdoor venue will close before the coronation ceremony begins.
Kurnell village residents were so excited by the birth of the future king on November 14, 1948 they asked their main road, on the edge of Botany Bay, be renamed in his honour.
The Kurnell Progress Association made the request to Sutherland Shire Council.
The council and Minister for Local Government agreed and the name was officially changed from Princes Parade to Prince Charles Parade in the Government Gazette, September 23, 1949.
Prince Charles Parade residents, to whom the Leader spoke on the eve of the coronation, were not too fussed about the big event.
Nick Boes, 94, who has lived in Kurnell for 65 years and has given invaluable community service, was unaware of the renaming of the street.
"It's never come up," said Mr Boes, who migrated from the Netherlands in 1958.
Mr Boes said he was "not particularly interested" in the coronation. "It doesn't worry me one way or the other. Where I come from, there is also a king and queen."
Stave Wilson, who has lived in Kurnell since 2005 and loves the relaxed lifestyle, said there had been some light-hearted talk among the locals about the need to update the name to King Charles Parade.
Mr Wilson is not too fussed about the coronation, but said he would "probably watch a bit" of the TV coverage.
Sutherland Shire Libraries' local history studies group provided the information about the road name change from the the council meeting minutes and Government Gazette notice, but no further information was available.
The council's Origin of Street Names document states the original name, Princes Parade, was likely given after Princes Albert ( Duke of Clarence) and George ( Prince of Wales - later King George) visited Kurnell in August 1881.
Christine Edney, of Sutherland Shire Historical Society, added an interesting story about the royal link to Princes Parade, which was named in 1882.
"In 1881, Queen Victoria's sons Princes Albert and George visited Kurnell, played a game of cricket and had a picnic with locals on the area now known as the cricket pitch (off the northern side of the road from park entry to visitors centre, about half way along)," Ms Edney said.
"A local dog stole a plump turkey from the picnic and was hotly pursued by the waiter. Prince Albert joined in the chase, and outpacing the waiter, made a cut with his stick at the thief. The dog dropped its prey and the prince retrieved the bird.
"Nobody recorded whether anybody was game to eat the turkey afterwards."
Other Sutherland Shire streets with a royal connection include:
The name of Charles Place, Jannali dates from 1960, but the origin has not been determined, the council document says.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.