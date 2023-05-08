He's one of the Cronulla Sharks' biggest fans, and although he's only six years of age, this little boy has the same fighting spirit as his footy idols on the field.
Colby Malone, originally from Queensland, has moved to Sydney for his next round of brain surgery, and during his recovery, he is staying at Cronulla with his family, mum Helen, dad Dwayne, and older brother David, 15.
On May 9 he will undergo his 64th operation to have a shunt placed behind his ear. Colby has been travelling inter-state since 2019 to see his neurological team at the Sydney Children's Hospital.
He was born prematurely at 23 weeks with a brain bleed at birth, a condition called hydrocephalus, which can increase the amount of fluid in the brain.
The family isn't able to return home, as doctors have advised Colby needs to remain within 50 kilometres of the hospital.
His mother Helen says although they feel they are in better hands in NSW, being away from home is tough. "We can't return to our jobs, we are like sitting ducks," Helen said.
"I've been staying with Colby at Ronald McDonald House at Randwick. Colby has acquired brain injury, cerebral palsy, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, chronic lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and a few other conditions.
"In Queensland he was being sent home after seizures last year, saying it was a virus, but here they say he's a category 1 for surgery. They found that the pressure in his brain was high and he required a emergency shunt placement. I felt in Queensland they missed the mark and our neurosurgeon here said they can't let us go back."
After doing online schooling for about a year and a half, Colby will attend Cronulla South Public School after his recovery, and his brother will go to Cronulla High School.
Colby's recent joy was being invited by the Cronulla Sharks to a home game, where he also met some of the players.
More than $4000 has been raised for the family.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
