Sutherland Police supports Walk Safely to School Day at St John Bosco Primary School

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 10:30am
St John Bosco Primary School pupils Ollie and Sadie hold mum Katelyn Coulton's hand alongside Sutherland Police constables for national Walk Safely to School Day. The annual event promotes road safety and aims to encourage more children to take step towards healthier futures. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Police officers were at St John Bosco Primary School at Engadine bright and early on Monday morning, there to support the national event with community worth, Walk Safely to School Day.

