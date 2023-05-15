Sutherland Police officers were at St John Bosco Primary School at Engadine bright and early on Monday morning, there to support the national event with community worth, Walk Safely to School Day.
Constable Marie Portelli and Constable McIllroy arrived armed with t-shirts and tattoos, to give out to pupils in promotion of the cause at the start of the week.
National Walk Safely to School Day, held on May 19, this year combines with national Road Safety Week.
This year is the 24th anniversary of Walk Safely to School Day.
Championed by the Pedestrian Council Australia, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking, or alternative active transport (especially to and from school) can provide for the long term well-being of children.
Apart from the physical benefits, regular walking (or similar) also has positive effects on children's cognitive and academic performance.
Walk Safely to School Day also encourages positive environmental action, better use of public transport with reduced car-dependency and encourages parents and carers to walk more, reducing dangerous traffic congestion around schools.
Police were there to remind parents that until children are 10, they must always hold the hand of an adult when crossing the road.
The national initiative also promotes healthy eating and encourages schools and P&Cs to Host a Healthy Breakfast on the day.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
