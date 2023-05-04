St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Relay for Life in shire to raise more than $250,000 for cancer research and bring community together

By Murray Trembath
Relay for Life in 2019 before COVID arrived. Picture: John Veage

Organisers of this weekend's Sutherland Shire Relay for Life expect more than $250,000 will be raised for cancer research as participation numbers increase after the pandemic.

