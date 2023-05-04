Organisers of this weekend's Sutherland Shire Relay for Life expect more than $250,000 will be raised for cancer research as participation numbers increase after the pandemic.
The annual event, which was began in the shire 22 years ago, will be held in Don Lucas Reserve at Wanda, starting at 9am on Saturday May 6.
Hundreds of people, walking in teams and as individuals, will walk in a continuous relay throughout the day and night before the conclusion at 10am on Sunday.
Chairman of the community organising committee, Rod Coy said Relay for Life was not just about raising funds for research through Cancer Council NSW, as important as that might be.
"It's an opportunity for the community to get together, remember loved ones whose lives have been taken by cancer and support others living with it, along with their carers," he said.
"If you have never experienced Relay, come along, even for a short time, on the weekend and bring the family. If you have some spare time tomorrow (Friday) come down and help us set up."
The Candlelight Ceremony at 6pm on Saturday is the most touching and emotional time of the weekend as people remember loved one taken by cancer.
A Banquet Under the Stars, with entertainment, follows.
Mr Coy said the 2022 Relay for Life, the first one to be run normally since before the pandemic, was an encouraging reboot, with 74 teams taking part and nearly $200,000 raised.
"This year, we have got already got 88 teams registered and that will grow to 110-120 by the time we start on Saturday.
"We expect to raise $250,000 to $300,000."
Mr Coy said the shire had the biggest Relay for Life in Australia.
"It is all voluntary, there is no middle man and every penny raised goes to Cancer Council NSW," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
