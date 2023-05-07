Netstrata Jubilee Stadium played host to eight games of Country V City rugby league with the Harvey Norman Women's Country v City match on Thursday night kicking of proceedings.
NSW Country went back-to-back with an 18-12 win over NSW City but It was 12-6 in City's favour at half-time after they took a 12-0 lead after just 11 minutes.
City's first try in the second minute came via a routine right-edge movement, which Cronulla winger Cassie Staples finished off. The turning point came when Country winger Teagan Berry scored a 95m intercept try.
The winning Women's Country team was top heavy with Illawarra Steelers and Sharks players including Kezie Apps , Teagan Berry , Keele Browne , Macie Carlile , Kaarla Cowan , Ellie Johnston, Jada Taylor , Viena Tinao and was coached by the Sharks Ruan Sims.
Sharks players Brooke Anderson, Quincy Dodd , Zali Fay and Cassie Staples turned out for City.
The Under 16s Country team was made up of players from the Andrew Johns Cup and the City team from the Harold Matthews Cup, while the Under 18s Country team is from the Laurie Daley and the City team the SG Ball.
The U16 City team included Sharks players Thomas Dellow, Kaden Garner, Oliver Lester and Leroy Weatherall from the Illawarra Steelers.
A hat-trick to City back rower Heinz Lemoto underpinned a dominant 30-0 win over Country in the Under 16s game on Saturday and scoring seven tries to none was testament to how well the City staff had brought together the players from eight different clubs from the Harold Matthews Cup.
