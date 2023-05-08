St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

2023 Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Badger who won the Boys U14 90m Hurdles with Kelsey Lee Barber.
Cameron Badger who won the Boys U14 90m Hurdles with Kelsey Lee Barber.

Some of Australia's best young athletes competed for team and individual glory at the 2023 Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships which were held late last month at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.