Some of Australia's best young athletes competed for team and individual glory at the 2023 Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships which were held late last month at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.
Endeavour Sports Highs Cameron Badger won gold for the 90 hurdles, silver in the 200 hurdles and silver in the 400m. The NSW 14 Years team also won the Championship Shield for the largest number of medals.
Selection was based on individual performance at State level- top-performing athletes across Australia between the ages of U13 to U16 years competed at the annual competition.
This year's Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships consisted of three championship events - the Australian Teams Championships, the Australian Combined Events Championships, and for the first time the Australian Junior Athletics Championships.
The Championships Shield - for the Highest performing State/Territory went to Little Athletics NSW.
