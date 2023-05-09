Majestic waterfront views

This grand family home located on the prestigious Burraneer peninsula simply has to be one of the best water frontages on the Port Hacking river.
Set on a generous 950 square metre parcel of land, this amazing residence is "one of the best Burraneer Bay has to offer, with stunning views from all levels of the house due to the house being built close to water," explained agent Tiffany Perez.
In addition to its majestic 180 degree bay views, and some amazing sunsets, some of its other best features include being very private.
This property would also suit boating enthusiasts with a jetty, a pontoon, mooring poles and a boat shed with a slipway. As if that wasn't enough water to enjoy, there is a sparkling in-ground pool as well.
The outside also has lush gardens, as well as the convenience of lift and inclinator access.
Recently upgraded, the property provides an open plan layout which integrates the indoors and the outdoors so as to provide you with many entertaining options.
The kitchen is superbly appointed with custom cabinetry and gas cooking.
The main bedroom enjoys the aforementioned views, balcony access and a luxury ensuite.
Plus there is a large rumpus, a gym or retreat area, a home theatre, a double lock-up garage with a workshop, and lots of room for off-street parking.
