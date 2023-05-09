Private coastal sanctuary

Agent Mitchell Wynn says this Torrens Title beach home creates a family haven of relaxed comfort and class.
"Close to world-class beaches, a coastal aesthetic is also reflected in its interiors," Mitchell said.
"Designed to allow plenty of natural light, this dual-level haven is sure to provide a relaxed and comfortable lifestyle in the heart of South Cronulla."
As such, "I believe this is an ideal beachside oasis for both families and downsizers, offering a versatile floor plan with private entertaining areas and close to Cronulla's vibrant hub."
A large open plan lounge and dining area are the centre of the home and they join onto a covered outdoor entertaining area featuring a built-in barbeque, a private landscaped yard and in-ground plunge pool.
A lovely kitchen with custom joinery and stone benchtops also benefits from quality integrated appliances.
Set across two levels and with four bedrooms, you'll find American oak flooring, ducted air-conditioning, gas heating, louvre windows, skylights and ceiling fans throughout.
An exclusive main bedroom provides a retreat on the first floor of this contemporary home and it includes a large walk-in robe, an ensuite and a private balcony which takes in northerly light.
As for the aforementioned location close to Cronulla's amenities, "it is just footsteps from South Cronulla's sweeping shoreline, Cronulla Mall and prestigious dining options."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.