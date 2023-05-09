St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
2a Sunset Avenue, Cronulla

By Sutherland House of the Week
May 10 2023 - 9:00am
Private coastal sanctuary
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 2a Sunset Avenue, Cronulla
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: Mitchell Wynn 0401 059 310
  • Inspect: By appointment

Agent Mitchell Wynn says this Torrens Title beach home creates a family haven of relaxed comfort and class.

