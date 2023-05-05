Georges River Council and St George Domestic Violence Committee hosted the St George Candlelight Vigil Ceremony on Wednesday 3 May at Kogarah Town Square to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
The event was an opportunity for members of the public to honour survivors of domestic and family violence, as well as those the community has lost.
Community members were invited to light a candle in remembrance of those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic and family violence.
Domestic Violence Remembrance Day is part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May, which raises community awareness of the social and personal impacts of domestic and family violence and the need to end it, as well as the supports available to those affected.
Bayside Council also reinforced the significance of DV Remembrance Day in a number of ways.
This included awareness signage on council-owned billboards around Sydney Airport and a special purple illumination of Rockdale Town Hall.
"On the first Wednesday in May each year we pause to remember those who have died and those left behind due to domestic and family violence," Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"Our messaging reiterates that Councils says NO to domestic violence and highlights the 1800 RESPECT help-line number," Cr Curry said.
"Council is also currently working on providing additional support and activities to reinforce its stance against all forms of domestic violence.
"Council continues to reinforce the message that any form of domestic violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
Over 40 per cent of murders in NSW are domestic violence related and almost half of these are intimate partner related."- Mayor, Dr Christina Curry
"The elimination of domestic violence is strongly supported by our community. This was evidenced by the large numbers who attended our Say No to Domestic and Family Violence community walk held in November last year. Our Domestic Violence action plan will be coming to Council for adoption in June 2023.
"Sadly, over 40 per cent of murders in NSW are domestic violence related and almost half of these are intimate partner related."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.