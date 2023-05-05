St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Domestic violence victims remembered

By Jim Gainsford
May 5 2023 - 10:30am
Georges River Council and St George Domestic Violence Committee hosted the St George Candlelight Vigil Ceremony on Wednesday 3 May at Kogarah Town Square to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.

