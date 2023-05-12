St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Federal Government's budget supports skilled migrants

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale international student Dharbendra Prasad Yadav, who came to Australia from Nepal to study, welcomes the Federal Government's move to support more skilled migrants. Picture by Chris Lane
Rockdale international student Dharbendra Prasad Yadav, who came to Australia from Nepal to study, welcomes the Federal Government's move to support more skilled migrants. Picture by Chris Lane

Giving skilled migrant workers a boost in the federal budget has been welcomed by international students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.