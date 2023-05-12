Giving skilled migrant workers a boost in the federal budget has been welcomed by international students.
About 70 per cent of Australian visa places will be allocated to the Skill stream in the 2023-24 Permanent Migration Program, and there will be an extra two years of post-study work rights to Temporary Graduate visa holders with select degrees.
The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold will increase from $53,900 to $70,000, and there will be faster pathways to permanent residency for skilled graduates.
The net overseas migration is estimated to hit as high as 400,000 places this year and 315,000 in 2023-24.
Dharbendra Prasad Yadav, of Rockdale, arrived from Nepal in 2019. "I was impressed by the established Nepalese community in Australia and the education system," he said. "I can build a global career after completing study here, as Australian education is recognised globally."
Mr Yadav is studying a Bachelor of IT at a private provider, and also completed a diploma. "I can't deny the education system is better in Australia. I am utilising those skills as a software developer," he said.
But the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA) had earlier expressed concern about the decision of the Nepalese Government to stop its citizens from travelling overseas to undertake skills training courses. Only students wishing to study bachelor or higher level courses will be granted permission to study abroad.
For the current visa program year there were 17,022 offshore international student visa lodgments from Nepalese nationals, of which 2887 were from students wanting to undertake skills training courses.
Nepal is the second largest market (after India) for international students wanting to undertake skills training in Australia, and more than 90 per cent of these students study with independent providers.
But Mr Yadav backs his native country's decision.
"[While] I believe government should not ban their citizens from deciding what's better for them when it comes to choosing their career goals, and where they want to study, I came to Australia after Year 12 - I was very young, and I faced challenges adapting to a new culture," he said.
"Students coming at a young age might face similar situations. They are graduating quicker as they start school early. Recent data and trend of Nepalese students with mental and family issues as well as growing suicidal activities validates the government's concern."
Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection President Shazia Mia, said all international students provided significant value to the nation.
"International education is Australia's third largest export sector and very important in contributing toward the health of our economy," she said.
"There are also other benefits such as the impact on tourism - when family or friends visit students and these students also participate in casual and part time employment for which we need unskilled employees.
"There are well over 130,000 Nepalese in Australia with the vast majority arriving as students and they are a hard working community. There are a few who return to Nepal upon completion of their studies, but the majority stay in Australia, joining the workforce. With Australia's ageing population we need more taxpayers.
"This cohort seems to be younger than 35 usually- in their 20s when they arrive. All migrants should be continued to feel welcome as they provide breadth and depth to the Australian culture."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
